Cowboys’ Elliott won’t face criminal charge in Vegas scuffle

byAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”

The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event last May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staffer stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him.

The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.

Elliott has been absent from Cowboys training camp in a contract dispute.

