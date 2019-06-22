Colton Herta takes Road America pole at record age of 19

Colton Herta takes Road America pole at record age of 19

by By CHRIS JENKINS , Associated Press22 June 2019 18:45-04:00

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Colton Herta became the youngest pole winner in IndyCar history Saturday, topping qualifying at Road America with a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds on the 4.014-mile circuit.

At 19 years, 83 days, Herta broke the mark of 20 years, 90 days set by Graham Rahal in 2009 at St. Petersburg.

Herta, the son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta, raced to his first career victory in Austin, Texas, this year. The pole also was the first for Harding-Steinbrenner Racing, the team co-owned by George Steinbrenner IV, grandson of the late New York Yankees owner.

Alexander Rossi will start second Sunday, followed by Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Rahal and Takuma Sato.

