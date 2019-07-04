Chelsea hires former midfielder Lampard as manager

LONDON (AP) — Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as the club’s 12th manager in 16 years under Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

The former Chelsea midfielder has left second-tier club Derby, where he came close to securing promotion to the Premier League in his first season in management.

Lampard, who is Chelsea’s record scorer with 211 goals and one of its all-time greats, replaces Maurizio Sarri. The Italian lasted only one tumultuous year at Chelsea before returning to his homeland to coach Juventus.

Sarri secured not only a third-place finish in the Premier League but also ended his reign by winning the Europa League in May.

Chelsea announced the arrival of Lampard on Thursday. The 41-year-old Lampard has signed a three-year deal.

