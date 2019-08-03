Chase Elliott returns to The Glen looking to repeat

,

(AP) — Chase Elliott is back at Watkins Glen International where he won for the first time at NASCAR’s top level. Rest assured that last year’s victory on the speedy road course in New York’s Finger Lakes region is not on his mind.

“Everybody wants to talk about last year and that’s great,” Elliott said Saturday before Cup qualifying. “I’m glad last year happened, for sure. Proud of it. But we celebrated it when it was time to celebrate it and now is not really the time to celebrate it.

“It’s out of my system. It’s time to come back and try to run good,” said Elliott, fourth to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman in the first practice. “I felt like we had an OK first practice, but we have some work to do. It’s tough. Everybody’s real close.”

Last year, Elliott had been mired in a confounding losing streak since the start of his Cup career in 2016. His victory at The Glen came in his 99th Cup start and assured him of his first spot in the playoffs. It also gave him a big dose of confidence after leading a race-high 52 laps, outdueling Kyle Busch to win the second stage, and holding off Martin Truex Jr. at the end.

In the postseason, Elliott won twice more — at Dover and Kansas — though he failed to make the final four.

