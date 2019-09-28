Chargers’ Gordon expected to play after being activated

Sports

Chargers’ Gordon expected to play after being activated

byAssociated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday at Miami after reporting to the team this week and ending his holdout.

The Chargers moved Gordon to the active roster Saturday. Coach Anthony Gordon was hoping to keep the fifth-year running back on a roster exemption this weekend, but Justin Jackson will not play after he suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice.

Gordon has had only three days of practice going into the game. He missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season due to a contract dispute.

Los Angeles (1-2) also promoted wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad due to injuries to Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. Defensive end Chris Peace was waived and cornerback Dontae Johnson was released to make room for Gordon and Patton.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.