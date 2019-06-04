Chara to be checked in Boston, no word on Cup Game 5 status

Sports

Chara to be checked in Boston, no word on Cup Game 5 status

byAssociated Press

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked out in Boston to see whether he will be able to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara took a deflected puck off his face in the second period of Game 4 on Monday night, which the St. Louis Blues won 3-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. He returned to the bench for the third period wearing a full face shield, but he did not play.

Cassidy said after the game that Chara wanted to play but doctors told him not to. Chara’s teammates say they’re not surprised that he wanted to get back on the ice.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.