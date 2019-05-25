Celtic beats Hearts in Cup final to win ‘triple treble’

byAssociated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic wrapped up a domestic treble for an unprecedented third straight season after beating Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Having already won the league and League Cup titles, Celtic rallied at Hampden Park with a brace from striker Odsonne Edouard.

After an absorbing but goalless first half, Ryan Edwards struck from close range in the 52nd minute to put Hearts ahead.

Edouard leveled with a penalty just after the hour mark before firing in the dramatic winner with eight minutes remaining.

The “triple treble,” as it is being called in Scotland, highlights Celtic’s domestic domination despite a change of managers.

Neil Lennon was asked by Celtic to take charge in February until the end of the season when Brendan Rodgers left to join English Premier League team Leicester.

Celtic clinched a 50th top-flight league title with two games to spare. Only fierce Glasgow rival Rangers — with 54 — has more.

