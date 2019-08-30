Cardinals trade OL Cunningham to Patriots for 6th-round pick
Cardinals offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) looks to make a block on Cardinals linebacker Cameron Malveaux (94) during a training camp practice Wednesday, July 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Cunningham has been traded to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
TEMPE (AP) — The Cardinals have traded offensive lineman Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.
The Cardinals announced the trade on Thursday. The move is pending a physical for Cunningham.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati.
