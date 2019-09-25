Cardinals release veteran WR Michael Crabtree after just 2 games
Baltimore Ravens defenders tackle Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the second half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 15, in Baltimore. The Cardinals released Crabtree this week. [AP Photo/Gail Burton]
TEMPE (AP) — The Cardinals have released veteran receiver Michael Crabtree after he played just two games.
The 11-year veteran was signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 21. He didn’t play in the first game of the season while learning the offense and then caught four passes for 22 yards over the next two weeks against Baltimore and Carolina.
Crabtree was expected to add another veteran presence in Kingsbury’s “Air Raid” offense, but never found a huge role behind main options Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson.
The 32-year-old started all 16 games last season for Baltimore and had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He has nearly 7,500 yards receiving in his career.
