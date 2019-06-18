Cardinals release cornerback David Amerson

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Last week the Cardinals released cornerback David Amerson, who started five games for the team last year.

Amerson, a six-year NFL veteran, signed with the Cardinals in November 2018, and played in the last six games of the season, starting the final five. He totaled 21 tackles, including 17 solo tackles, two passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for 25 yards.

The move comes after the Cardinals added four new players to the secondary this offseason but lost All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Cardinals signed Robert Alford from Atlanta and Tramaine Brock from Denver. They drafted Scottsdale Saguaro High School grad Byron Murphy, out of Washington, with the first pick in the second round and safety Deionte Thompson, out of Alabama, with the first pick of the fifth round.

Alford, who started 76 games in the last six seasons for Atlanta, is expected to start across from Peterson at corner with D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker at the safeties. Amerson was in contention to start in Peterson’s spot for the first six games on 2019, but now the job will fall to someone else. Murphy and Brock are leading candidates for the job.