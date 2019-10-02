Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes for 47 yards Sunday in a 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, pushing him past Tony Gonzalez for the No. 2 on the NFL’s career receptions list. Fitzgerald has 1,326 catches.
No. 1 on the list is Jerry Rice, who had 1,549 and attended Sunday’s game. Fitzgerald also is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.
Fitzgerald tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.
Fitzgerald also extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He again ranks second in that stat, again trailing Rice who had a 274-game catch streak. Fitzgerald would have to play at least through the end of 2021, his age-38 season, to pass Rice’s streak.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.