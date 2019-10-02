Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes for 47 yards Sunday in a 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, pushing him past Tony Gonzalez for the No. 2 on the NFL’s career receptions list. Fitzgerald has 1,326 catches.

No. 1 on the list is Jerry Rice, who had 1,549 and attended Sunday’s game. Fitzgerald also is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.

Fitzgerald tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.

Fitzgerald also extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He again ranks second in that stat, again trailing Rice who had a 274-game catch streak. Fitzgerald would have to play at least through the end of 2021, his age-38 season, to pass Rice’s streak.