Cardinals add QB Carson Palmer to Ring of Honor

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Carson Palmer played the last five years of his 14 year career with the Cardinals, but his legacy in the desert will now live on forever.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday Palmer would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor Sunday, Sept. 29 at State Farm Stadium when the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks.

Palmer will be the 18th person inducted into the Ring of Honor since the Cardinals created it in 2006. He’s the fifth player to be inducted who played his entire Cardinals career in Arizona and the first to be inducted who played his entire Cardinals career in Glendale.

After stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders, Palmer quarterbacked for the Cardinals from 2013-2017. He led the team to the playoffs twice and to the conference final in 2015, his best career season.

In 2015, Palmer threw for 4,671 yards, 35 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 104.6, all franchise single-season records. In his five years in Arizona, Palmer accounted for three of the Cardinals’ top five passing yard season totals. In 2015, Palmer also led the NFL in QBR, yards per attempt and yards per completion and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

In his 60 games with the Cardinals, Palmer ranks third in team history with 38 quarterback wins, fourth with 16,782 passing yards, fourth with 105 passing touchdowns and second in passer rating with 91.1. He leads the franchise in passing yards and passing touchdowns per game.

The Cardinals got the former Heisman Trophy-winnner cheap, trading a sixth- and seventh-round pick to Oakland for Palmer and a seventh-rounder.

Ring of honor members

Charles Bidwill, owner, 1933-47

Jimmy Conzelman, coach, 1940-42, 1946-48

Paddy Driscoll, quarterback/running back/coach, 1920-1925, 1920-22

Marshall Goldberg, running back, 1939-43, 1946-48

Dick “Night Train” Lane, cornerback, 1954-59

Ollie Matson, running back, 1952, 1954-58

Ernie Nevers, running back/coach, 1929-31, 1930-31, 1939

Charley Trippi, running back/quarterback, 1947-55

Larry Wilson, safety, 1960-72

Dan Dierdorf, tackle, 1971-83

Pat Tillman, safety, 1998-2001

Roger Wehrli, cornerback, 1969-82

Aeneas Williams, cornerback, 1991-2000

Kurt Warner, quarterback, 2005-09

Adrian Wilson, safety, 2001-12

Roy Green, wide receiver, 1979-90

Jim Hart, quarterback, 1966-83

Carson Palmer, quarterback, 2013-17. (To be inducted Sunday, Sept. 29)