Cardinals add depth with four signings ahead of first preseason game

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Cardinals added to their depth at three positions ahead of their first preseason game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals made four signings and cut two players this week.

Arizona added two offensive lineman — former Chief guard Parker Ehinger and undrafted rookie Patrick Lawrence. They also signed former Chargers linebacker Hayes Pullard and undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaac Zico. The Cardinals also cut two undrafted rookies — offensive lineman Tariq Cole out of Rutgers and running back Xavier Turner out of Div. II Tarleton State.

None of the four additions will be high on the Cardinals’ depth chart but will have a chance to prove themselves in the preseason.

Ehinger was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and started four of Kansas City’s first eight games at guard in 2016 before tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. He returned to start the first game of 2017 but was then declared inactive for the rest of the year. The 6-foot-6 guard out of the University Cincinnati was signed by Dallas and Jacksonville over the past two years, but never appeared in a game.

Lawrence, also 6-foot-6, started his sophomore through senior years at Baylor, primarily at right tackle. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team during his senior season in 2018.

Pullard was a seventh-round pick in 2015. He played his first two seasons with Jacksonville and the next two with the Chargers, totaling 114 tackles over four years. Pullard has mainly come off the bench but started 10 games for the Chargers in 2017.

Zico did not start at Purdue until his senior season, when he caught 46 passes for 743 yards and six touchdowns.