Calf injury continues to keep Luck out of Colts’ workouts

by By MICHAEL MAROT , Associated Press11 June 2019 12:41-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will continue to hold Andrew Luck out of offseason workouts this week because of a strained calf.

Luck says he hurt the calf during training and was surprised the injury kept him out of action for the Colts’ entire offseason program.

Coach Frank Reich continues to insist the move is precautionary. Indy opened its final scheduled offseason work Tuesday with a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Luck told reporters he has been throwing and believes he will be ready to practice when training camp opens in late July. The Colts have not yet announced a reporting date. But an 18-month recovery from surgery on his throwing shoulder has helped him remain patient as he recovers from the sore calf.

