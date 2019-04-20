Butler, Dudley tossed after Embiid’s foul in 76ers-Nets game

byAssociated Press20 April 2019 16:46-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were ejected Saturday in the third quarter of Game 4 between Philadelphia and Brooklyn after a scuffle that spilled into the stands.

Dudley reacted to Joel Embiid’s hard foul on Jarrett Allen, bumping the 76ers’ All-Star center. Butler then shoved Dudley from behind to start the pushing and shoving, with Ben Simmons and Dudley — who had exchanged words earlier — tumbling into the front row as referees rushed in to intervene.

After a lengthy video review, Embiid’s foul was ruled a flagrant one, and Butler and Dudley were given technicals and thrown out.

