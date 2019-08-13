Brown returns to Raiders after absence for feet, helmet

Sports

Brown returns to Raiders after absence for feet, helmet

By JOSH DUBOW , Associated Press

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Brown has returned to the Oakland Raiders training camp facility after missing time to see a specialist for his frostbitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet.

Brown walked on the field surrounded by cameras late in practice Tuesday and greeted his teammates for the first time since leaving the team about a week ago.

Brown says he has been meeting with a foot specialist to get healthy from frostbite and blisters that came while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown has also been fighting with the NFL over his helmet, which is no longer certified for practice or games.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says they have found a new helmet and are waiting to get it certified for use.

Brown says he has no timeline for when he will be able to return to practice but coach Jon Gruden says he expects him to be ready to play the season opener Sept. 9 against Denver.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.