Brewers lose combined perfect game on hit off Arcia’s glove

(AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ bid for a combined perfect game ended in the seventh inning when a line drive bounced off the glove of shortstop Orlando Arcia and was ruled a hit.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez got one out in the seventh Sunday before Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Bryan Reynolds stung a ball up the middle. Arcia ranged toward second and had to lean down for the low liner, and the ball ticked off the top of his glove for a single.

All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff made his second start since missing two months with a left oblique strain and struck out three over two innings. Jay Jackson struck out the side in the third, and Gonzalez kept the perfect game intact until Reynolds’ hit.

There have been 23 perfect games in major league history, none of them using more than one pitcher. The Tampa Bay Rays were three outs from a combined perfect game in July against Baltimore.

The Brewers led 4-0 after six innings behind two homers by Eric Thames and another by Arcia.

Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in Brewers history on April 15, 1987, against the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago Cubs right-hander Carlos Zambrano pitched the only no-hitter at Miller Park since it opened in 2001. Zambrano’s outing came against the Houston Astros in a game relocated to Milwaukee when Hurricane Ike struck the Houston area.

