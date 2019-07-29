Brazilian police finish probe of rape claim against Neymar

by

(AP) — Brazilian police say they have finished the investigation of the rape accusation against soccer star Neymar but its conclusion will only be made public on Tuesday.

São Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos delivered her report on the case on Monday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade has accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a preseason tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

The soccer star is also under investigation by Rio de Janeiro police for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.