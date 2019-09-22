Braves star 1B Freeman has elbow pain, to miss series at KC

Sports

Braves star 1B Freeman has elbow pain, to miss series at KC

By CHARLES ODUM , Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman is remaining in Atlanta for treatment on his sore right elbow instead of joining the team for its next series at Kansas City.

Freeman, a MVP candidate for the NL East champions, left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning against San Francisco after a recurrence of a bone spur in the elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said the first baseman would’ve been in the lineup if Atlanta’s NL division series began on Monday. Instead, off days on Monday and Thursday, sandwiched around the two-game series against the Royals, give Freeman four days to have treatment on the elbow.

The Braves plan on Freeman joining the team in New York for Friday night’s first game of the final regular-season series against the Mets.

Freeman is hitting .296 with 38 homers and leads the NL with 121 RBIs.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.