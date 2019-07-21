Big crowd gathering in sweltering heat for HOF inductions

byAssociated Press

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A large crowd is beginning to gather for Sunday’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

Local officials are predicting a crowd of around 50,000, and despite sweltering heat, most spots in the field outside Clark Sports Center already have been staked out. Temperatures are predicted to climb into the mid-80s during the ceremony honoring the six new inductees.

Relievers Mariano Rivera and Lee Smith, starters Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay and designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines will be feted.

Rivera is the first player in history to be unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are expected to be in the audience.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

