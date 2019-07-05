Bieber, Hendriks, Muncy named All-Star fill-ins; Rendon out

byAssociated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy have been added to rosters for next week’s All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the changes Friday.

Bieber and Hendriks will replace injured Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster.

Bieber, a right-hander with the Indians, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA. He’ll join Cleveland teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand as hometown representatives for the game at Progressive Field.

The Athletics’ Hendriks has a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings. The Australian righty’s first All-Star appearance will come just over a year after Oakland designated him for assignment and sent him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Muncy, an infielder with the Dodgers, will replace Washington’s Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries. It’s Muncy’s first All-Star nod, although he competed in last year’s Home Run Derby.

