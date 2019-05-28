Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

By STEPHEN WHYNO , Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will consider expanded video review after a couple of high-profile missed calls during the playoffs.

During his annual state of the NHL speech prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman says general managers will discuss potential expansion of video review at their meeting in June. Bettman says the league is “very” concerned about slowing down games with extra reviews.

With Vegas leading 3-0 in Game 7 in the first round, Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on San Jose’s Joe Pavelski that the league later told the Golden Knights was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.

San Jose also won Game 3 of the Western Conference final after on-ice officials missed a hand pass immediately before the overtime winner, which Bettman said made him unhappy. A hand pass is not subject to review.

Currently, only goals can be reviewed — either by the situation room in Toronto or by coach’s challenge for offside or goaltender interference. Bettman did say the NHL likely won’t go backward and reduce what can be reviewed.

