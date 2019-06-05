Beckham relishing new start, ‘giddy’ about Browns’ potential

By TOM WITHERS , Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. feels like the new kid in class.

The Browns superstar wide receiver spoke Wednesday for the first time since his introductory news conference in April and said he’s never felt so good about his life or career.

Cleveland acquired Beckham in a blockbuster trade in March from the New York Giants, who tolerated the 26-year-old’s sometimes selfish behavior for five seasons before deciding to part ways.

Beckham said he’s “beyond excited” by the new start and feels refreshed. He’s “giddy” about the Browns’ potential, especially with a high-powered offense featuring him, quarterback Baker Mayfield and close friend Jarvis Landry.

Beckham has never been a champion at any level, but feels “something in the air” in Cleveland, where expectations for the upcoming season grow by the day.

The three-time Pro Bowler skipped the majority of the Browns’ offseason workout program, practicing just once and while opting to train in California.

