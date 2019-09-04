Beckham ‘ready to go’ for opener as Browns prep for Titans

,

(AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to go” for the season opener against Tennessee after not playing in any exhibition games.

Beckham sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games with what the team described as a minor hip injury. The three-time Pro Bowler also missed most of the Browns’ voluntary offseason workout program following his trade in March from the New York Giants.

Kitchens said he’s comfortable with the plan the Browns have in place for Beckham, who was limited to 16 games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

Although he’s no longer in New York, Beckham hasn’t completely distanced himself from his former team. He recently said in a magazine interview that he felt the Giants traded him out of spite.

Beckham’s arrival in Cleveland and pairing with quarterback Baker Mayfield has raised expectations for the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season.

