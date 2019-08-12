Bayern begins German Cup defense with 3-1 win over Cottbus

Sports

Bayern begins German Cup defense with 3-1 win over Cottbus

By CIARÁN FAHEY , Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich began its German Cup defense on Monday with a 3-1 win at former Bundesliga side Energie Cottbus, which was relegated from Germany’s third division last season.

It was a battling performance from the youthful home side, rewarded with Berkan Taz’s consolation from the penalty spot in injury time.

Cottbus goalkeeper Lennart Moser was the team’s busiest player, earning the man of the match award. The 19-year-old deflected Robert Lewandowski’s shot onto the crossbar in the 14th minute but couldn’t prevent the Poland striker from breaking the deadlock on a rebound in the 32nd.

“We have to be more precise with the last pass in the final third,” Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.

The visitors had to wait until the 65th for the second goal, a fierce strike from distance from Coman after he cut inside from the left.

Substitute Leon Goretzka sealed the result in the 85th, with the ball taking a slight deflection from Lewandowski before going in.

Kovac took the opportunity to bring on record signing Lucas Hernandez for his Bayern debut in the 89th.

Earlier, 10-man Wolfsburg needed extra time to beat third-division Hallescher FC 5-3. Stuttgart won 1-0 at third-division Hansa Rostock, while Karlsruher SC defeated second-division rival Hannover 2-0.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.