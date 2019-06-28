Baseball union: Player approval needed to play in Montreal

Sports

Baseball union: Player approval needed to play in Montreal

by By RONALD BLUM , Associated Press28 June 2019 11:58-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Baseball’s players’ association says the Tampa Bay Rays would need permission from the union to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced

Union head Tony Clark said Friday much work remains “before that consideration becomes closer to a reality.” He adds that the union looks forward to “being a part of that conversation.”

Clark says requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a “significant burden.”

He spoke from London, where the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are begin a two-game series Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.