Average time of 9-inning MLB game a record 3:05:35

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning game reached a record length in the major leagues this season.

Major League Baseball said Sunday the final figure for this season was 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds. That topped the 3:05:11 in 2017.

The average had dropped to 3:00:44 in 2018, helped by new restrictions that cut mound visits without pitching changes.

MLB’s average was 2:46 in 2005.

