ASU hockey takes on Boston College at Coyotes’ arena in Glendale Saturday
Arizona State forward Brett Gruber skates during a practice in the 2017-18 season. [Photo courtesy Gabrielle Mercer/Walter Cronkite Sports Network]
The ASU Sun Devils men’s hockey team plays a little hooky from its usual home ice at Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe to skate on the Coyotes’ home ice at Gila River Arena in Glendale for a puck-drop against a Boston College program that has won five NCAA national titles, the first of which came in 1949. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and the game will be aired live on the Pac-12 Networks.
Hockey began as a student sport at Arizona State in the early 1970s, and evolved into a full-fledged Division II team by the 80s.
The Sun Devil team was in attendance for the Coyotes home game Wednesday night, a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Tickets for the Glendale game are available by calling 480-563-PUCK (7825).
Arizona CoyotesASU hockeyFeaturedGila River ArenaGlendaleWestgate Entertainment District
