Sports

Astros’ Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th vs Seattle

byAssociated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning at Seattle.

Mariners rookie Austin Nola hit a single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick on Wednesday night.

The Astros have already pitched two no-hitters this season. The Mariners have twice been held hitless.

