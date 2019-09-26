Astros’ Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th vs Seattle
byAssociated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning at Seattle.
Mariners rookie Austin Nola hit a single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick on Wednesday night.
The Astros have already pitched two no-hitters this season. The Mariners have twice been held hitless.
___
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.