Ash Barty reaches semifinals in Cincy, on track for No. 1

Sports

Ash Barty reaches semifinals in Cincy, on track for No. 1

By JOE KAY , Associated Press

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open for the first time and moved a step closer to the No. 1 world ranking.

Barty overcame another challenging start for a over Maria Sakkari on Friday. With one more win, she can move up to No. 1 heading into the U.S. Open.

It was the second straight day after dropping the first set. The French Open champion fought off a match point during a three-set win over Anett Kontaveit on Thursday.

On the men’s side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays the final match Friday against Lucas Pouille. Seven-time champion Roger Federer was upset on Thursday.

___

-Tennis

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.