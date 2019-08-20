Arizona Fall League baseball starts early; 1st games Sept. 18

By Mark Carlisle
By Mark Carlisle

The Arizona Fall League starts earlier than ever this year.

The season starts Wednesday, Sept. 18. The Glendale Desert Dogs start the season with a home game against the Surprise Saguaros at Camelback Ranch.

The Desert Dogs feature some of the top minor league prospects from Camelback Ranch’s Dodgers and White Sox plus three other teams each year. This year three prospects National League Central teams — the Cardinals, Brewers and Reds — join the Glendale squad.

The 2019 season will also feature more night games than ever before and will also include several games against the Mexican Pacific League. The season concludes Saturday, Oct. 26 with the championship game at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Surprise Stadium won’t be hosting Saguaro home games this year, as the stadium’s under renovations. The Saguaros will instead share the Peoria Sports Complex with the Peoria Javelinas for each team’s home games.

