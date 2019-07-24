AP Top 25 Podcast: Alabama, Georgia heading for SEC showdown

Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Alabama, Georgia heading for SEC showdown

By RALPH D. RUSSO , Associated Press

Alabama and Georgia appear to be heading toward another high-stakes showdown in the Southeastern Conference. Or the College Football Playoff. Or both.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the SEC.

What teams could stand in the way of a second straight meeting in the championship game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs?

LSU is getting a lot of hype going into the season, but is Texas A&M being undersold? What SEC East quarterback could be on the verge of a breakout season? Could the SEC go two straight seasons without a coach being fired? Who is the best running back in the conference?

Sallee and Russo both make their division and championship picks.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP -Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.