AP Source: Walker tells Hornets he’s joining Celtics

Sports

AP Source: Walker tells Hornets he’s joining Celtics

by By TIM REYNOLDS , Associated Press29 June 2019 17:10-04:00

A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets of his intention to sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends July 6.

Walker is planning to meet with the Celtics on Sunday to discuss and likely finalize a four-year, $141 million deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Walker nor the Hornets publicly revealed any details.

The Charlotte Observer first reported that Walker informed the Hornets of his decision.

Walker spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte, and is coming off his best scoring season. The three-time All-Star averaged 25.6 points per game this past season for the Hornets.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.