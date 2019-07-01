AP source: Miami trading Hassan Whiteside to Portland

by By TIM REYNOLDS , Associated Press1 July 2019 12:56-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Heat have agreed to trade Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless.

The trade was agreed to Monday and is still pending NBA approval, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer frontline depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Leonard and Harkless are also in the final year of their contracts.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

