AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy

Sports

AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy

By DAVE SKRETTA , Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro with coach Andy Reid.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical. That could be done as early as Sunday, allowing McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville.

McCoy will become the top backup to Damien Williams.

The 31-year-old McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons in Buffalo. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Saturday. He ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.