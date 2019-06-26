Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday

Sports

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday

byAssociated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star’s comeback Tuesday night.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won’t pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.