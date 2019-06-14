Angels’ Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle

byAssociated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has become the first Japanese player to hit for the cycle in the majors.

Ohtani completed his cycle with a single in the seventh inning of a game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the first Angels player to accomplish the feat since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013 against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s the eighth cycle in team history.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning, doubled in the third and tripled during the fifth. He flared a 3-2 pitch into right-center field against right-hander Hunter Wood in the seventh and received a standing ovation from the fans at Tropicana Field.

A two-way sensation as a rookie last season, Ohtani is staying off the mound this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani’s first three hits came off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

