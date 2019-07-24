Andy Murray to play doubles with brother Jamie in Washington

Sports

Andy Murray to play doubles with brother Jamie in Washington

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.

The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

Murray says he is “obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie),” but didn’t disclose whether he’ll play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.

Murray says he is “hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon.”

___

-Tennis

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.