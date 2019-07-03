American teen Gauff goes for another Wimbledon win on Day 3

Sports

American teen Gauff goes for another Wimbledon win on Day 3

byAssociated Press

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova on No. 2 Court at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Gauff would break inside the top 200 in the WTA rankings with a victory, having already become the youngest player since 1991 to win a match at Wimbledon.

Also, defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will face Dennis Kudla of the United States for the first time. Djokovic is seeking a fifth title at Wimbledon and his 16th Grand Slam trophy in all.

Last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson takes on Janko Tipsarevic.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf -Tennis

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.