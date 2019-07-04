All eyes will be on Nadal vs. Kyrgios matchup at Wimbledon

by

(AP) — All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.

It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.

In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club’s second biggest court.

They have won a combined 15 singles titles at Wimbledon and are accustomed to playing most of their matches on Centre Court.

This time, Federer will be on No. 1 Court against 20-year-old Jay Clarke of Britain. Williams will follow in that arena, facing 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Andy Murray will make his debut at this year’s tournament, playing men’s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf -Tennis