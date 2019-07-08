Alaphilippe wins sparkling Tour Stage 3 in Champagne

By JOHN LEICESTER , Associated Press

EPERNAY, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe has won Stage 3 of the Tour de France and taken the yellow jersey with a sparkling ride into the Champagne town of Epernay.

The French rider left the chasing pack for dead with a fierce burst of acceleration on a short sharp climb amid the Champagne vineyards. He gritted his teeth as he rode alone over the last 16 kilometers (10 miles), up Epernay’s cobbled Champagne Avenue, and the lung-busting uphill finish.

It was Alaphilippe’s first stage victory at this Tour and third in his career. He also won two stages on the Tour last year.

The previous race leader, Mike Teunissen, couldn’t keep up with the main pack in the final section of sharp hills.

