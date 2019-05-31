Agent: US long jumper expects doping ban; tainted beef cited

Sports

Agent: US long jumper expects doping ban; tainted beef cited

by By PAT GRAHAM , Associated Press31 May 2019 10:25-04:00

The agent for Jarrion Lawson says the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat.

Paul Doyle told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson will appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Lawson has been suspended since August.

Doyle says Lawson ate tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before a test on June 2, 2018. The results came back positive about two weeks later for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. The substance helps build muscle mass and formed part of a steroid mixture used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Doyle says Lawson was notified Aug. 3.

The 25-year-old Lawson is considered a strong medal contender for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.