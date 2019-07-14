15-AND-NO: Sioux Falls steals United Bowl, ruins Arizona’s perfect season

By Matt Loeschman

Independent Newsmedia

GLENDALE — After running roughshod over the Indoor Football League all season, Arizona’s quest for perfection and a 7th championship fell just a few points short.

The Sioux Falls Storm won their 11th overall title on Saturday night, escaping the desert with a 56-53 victory over the Arizona Rattlers in the 2019 IFL United Bowl at Gila River Arena.

“We didn’t finish,” Rattlers wide receiver Jarrod Harrington said. “I’m a prideful man. It’s going to take me a while to get over this one.”

Sioux Falls (14-3) avenged two losses to Arizona (15-1) during the regular season and for the second straight year, the Storm ended the Rattlers’ season in excruciating fashion. Last year, a couple missed kicks doomed the Rattlers in an overtime semifinal loss to the Storm. This year, many fans and Rattlers Head Coach Kevin Guy believe the game officials had plenty to do with it.

“If that’s the league’s best crew, we’re in trouble,” a visibly angry Guy said after game. “Every time we made a play, there was a ticky-tack penalty. Those officials are in our locker room before the game telling us ‘this is big-boy football and we’re going to let you play.’ Then there are all kinds of missed calls on key downs — I’m fed up with it.”

Two potentially game-changing plays raised Guy’s and Rattler Nation’s ire. First, a Rattlers interception was negated by a roughing the passer penalty when Arizona was called for a “late push.” Video replay showed Sioux Falls quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. barely contacted after he released the football — the shove was so light Brown didn’t even leave his feet. The Storm later scored on the same possession.

Later in the game, the Rattlers faced a critical fourth down inside the Sioux Falls red zone. Arizona quarterback Drew Powell targeted Harrington but the receiver never had a chance to catch the ball as the Storm defender appeared to contact and run through Harrington well before the ball got to him. No call was made and the Rattlers turned the ball over on downs.

“Everybody in the house saw it,” Guy said. “It’s pass interference.”

Late Saturday night, social media was abuzz was local fans who believed the officials played a big part in the game’s outcome. One hashtag appearing on Twitter was #REFBOWL.

“The officials should be held accountable just like the coaches and players are,” Guy added. “I plan on addressing it with the league in the offseason.”

Leading by 3 at halftime, the Rattlers looked well on their way to success as Powell found Jamal Miles for an 8-yard score. Jimmy Camacho hit the PAT and Arizona had its first two-score lead of the contest at 38-28.

Brown found Kent Shelby with a 3-yard pass to bring the Storm back within one score and set the stage for the controversial fourth down play involving Harrington on the next series.

“The referees just totally took us out of the game,” Guy said.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls was mixing the run and pass with great success. Calen Campbell scored on a two-yard rush and kicker Parker Douglass added the point after to give the Storm a 42-38 lead at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter.

Needing a spark, Harrington provided it with an electrifying 58-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the home team the lead once again.

“I’m the energy guy and I knew my team needed me at that point,” Harrington explained. “There were some great blocks on that return and I was able to take it to the house.”

Showing his championship pedigree, Brown responded by lofting a pinpoint 26-yard touchdown pass to Campbell as several Rattlers defenders flailed harmlessly at the football. Sioux Falls took a 49-45 lead.

On the ensuing series, disaster struck for Arizona. Powell was hit hard and fumbled the football — the Storm’s Charles Williams recovered.

“They were keying on Drew,” Guy said. “And we missed some reads up front.”

Leading by four, Sioux Falls moved the ball methodically down the field. They converted a fourth down then Brown found Shelby again, this time from 9 yards away. Douglass connected and the Storm led 56-45 with less than three minutes to go.

Powell moved Arizona down the field and scored on a keeper with 53 seconds left. Running back Jabre Lolley added a 2-point conversion to bring Arizona within 56-53.

Seeking a miracle, the Rattlers nearly got one. Camacho squibbed an onside kick up the middle and the Rattlers recovered at the 12 yard line. However, a penalty flag was thrown as officials deemed the Rattlers broke the plane of the goal line before the ball was kicked.

“Did he break the plane? Possibly. It was close,” Guy said. “Did his foot touch the ground? No.”

For a third time in the game, the Rattlers and their fans felt they got the short end of the stick from the officials.

Brown, a 9-year veteran who is the IFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, darted forward on a couple snaps and with Arizona out of timeouts, the upset was complete.

“This is an incredible win. What an environment — playing a great team like Arizona brings out the best in you,” said Brown, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. “We were up for the challenge today. We knew we had to be basically perfect and now we’re the champs.”

The Storm accepted the championship hardware while just a handful of Rattlers fans stuck around to watch. Those who did see the ceremony, frustrated with the game officials, loudly booed IFL Commissioner Mike Allshouse.

In the first half, the visitors struck first. After converting a pair of long third downs, Brown found Damian Ford for a 7-yard touchdown to start the scoring. Douglass hit the PAT and Sioux Falls led 7-0 five minutes into the game.

Powell duplicated Brown’s feat, moving the chains on two third downs on the Rattlers’ initial drive. That set the stage for Harrington to leap into the end zone from 3 yards out. Camacho’s PAT tied the game at 7-7.

The game’s first turnover turned the momentum to Arizona. On the ensuing kickoff, Sioux Falls’ Damond Powell Jr. fumbled and Arizona’s Dez Stewart recovered the loose ball along the sideboards. The Rattlers would immediately cash in with Miles taking a jet sweep 2 yards for a TD and a 14-7 lead.

Brown immediately tied the game again, firing a perfect 40-yard bomb to Brandon Sheperd who got past the Arizona secondary. Douglass was good to make it 14-14 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

“We just can’t let Brown sit back there — we can’t cover forever,” Guy said of the Rattlers’ lack of consistent pass rush. “We needed to defeat some blocks.”

Powell completed a nine-play drive to start the second quarter with a 1-yard TD scramble on fourth down. Camacho made it 21-14 about four minutes into the second.

Arizona’s defense thought they had picked off Brown on the next series, but the questionable “late push” penalty kept the Sioux Falls drive alive.

“Terrible call,” Guy said. “Just terrible.”

Sheperd rushed in from 11 yards away as the towel-waving crowd of 14,635 roared its disapproval. After the PAT, the game was tied 21-21.

Anthony Amos made a tremendous touchdown catch on Arizona’s next possession, beating his defender and hauling in a 29-yard strike from Powell. Arizona led 28-21 with six minutes to go in the half.

With Arizona looking for a defensive stop, Brown instead dashed in for a 6-yard score with under a minute to go. Douglass made the PAT to make it 28-28.

Knowing they would get the ball to start the second stanza, the Rattlers wanted to score last in the half. They did, but they had to settle for a 31-yard Camacho field goal that gave Arizona a 31-28 halftime lead.

MVP Brown was 15-of-19 for 200 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air. He added 19 yards on the ground and another score. Shelby caught two TDs while Campbell, Ford and Sheperd each had one.

Arizona’s Powell had four scores — two passing and two rushing — and threw for 166 yards on 16-of-21 passing but he was sacked three times, including the one that forced his fumble. Harrington scored twice, including the long kickoff return.

Arizona, whose defense didn’t force a stop in the contest, continued its trend of struggling in championship games played at home. Saturday’s loss dropped Arizona to 1-4 all-time in Arena Bowls/United Bowls held in the Valley. After beating Iowa and Kurt Warner in 1997 at the Snake Pit, the Rattlers have lost consecutive home title games to San Jose (2004), Jacksonville (2011), Philadelphia (2016) and Sioux Falls (2019).

Additionally, Guy fell to 0-3 in title games played on home turf and the Rattlers are now 0-2 all-time in championship tilts played in Glendale.

“We were ready to play. We had two good weeks of practice,” said Guy, who has won four championships as Rattlers head coach. “I just feel the officials didn’t have their best night and those calls made the difference in the game.”