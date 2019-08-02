Top north Litchfield Park home in June sells for $935k

No. 1 (above)

14796 W. Escondido Place N, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

$935,000

4,793 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, 3 car garage, 2 fireplaces, this house has been upgraded throughout, wood floors, coffered ceilings, built-in entertainment center, upgraded lighting, custom window treatments, decorative shelves around the stone fireplace, wet bar, gourmet kitchen, w/stone breakfast bar, grand master room has own fireplace, patio access, spa-like ensuite, separate casita with own entrance, Oasis backyard with private pool, spa, fireplace, built in BBQ and bar, covered patio, custom fountain area, this one of a kind home is located Village at Litchfield Park.

No. 2

12729 W. Solano Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

$720,000

3,782 square feet, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3+ fireplace, separate RV/Shop with 1500 SF enclosed garage space, a true Chef’s kitchen with endless counter tops and cabinets, breakfast nook, wine cooler, Subzero and Daco appliances, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, center granite island, huge laundry room, split master bedroom with gas fireplace, sitting room, amazing master bath, resort style backyard, gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen, Pebble Tec pool, wrap around patio for entertaining, this Santa Fe style custom home sits on 1 acre of property in the Litchfield Vista Views II community.

No. 3

1136 N. Villa Nueva Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

$615,000

2,450 square feet, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, circular driveway, modern kitchen, full size refrigerator and freezer, dual dishwashers, 13’ waterfall quartz island, dual master suite, private oasis backyard, pool, grassy landscape, covered patio over looking common area, entertainers dream over- looking the Wigwam Golf Course, all new plumbing, electrical, roof and pool equipment in an established area of Litchfield Park community.