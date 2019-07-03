Top north Glendale home in June sells for $825k

No. 1 (above)

24208 N. 53rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85310

$825,000

5,968 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bath, 3 car garage, RV gate/parking, fireplaces inside and outside, master suite has huge walk-in closets, fully updated bathroom, 1200 sq. ft. guest house, resort style backyard with private diving pool, kids play area, trampoline, built in BBQ, gazebo with TV and surround sound system, with large yard area, located on an acre lot in Saddleback Ranch Community.

No. 2

21666 N. 53rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

$715,000

3,046 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, gourmet French style kitchen, plenty of room for entertaining, great room has white stone wall with built in 80” TV and Wall of Fire, projection screen and surround sound, backyard has pool and spa with gorgeous view of the lake and mountain, a lot of updates inside and outside this property located in Arcadia on Arrowhead Lakes community.

No. 3

19604 N. 41st Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308

$692,500

4,341 square feet, 4 bedrooms with office/den, 3.5 bath, 4 car garage, RV parking, fireplace. Shaker style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, formal dining, eat in area, master room is downstairs with a remodeled bathroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a 2nd family room, private pool with waterfall, above ground spa, gazebo, built in BBQ area, bar, covered patio on a 1/3 acre lot located in Yorkshire Estates community.