Top north Glendale home in July sells for $830k

No. 1 (above)

5235 W. Softwind Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310

$830,000

4,1000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 10 car garage, detached RV garage, walk out basement entertainment room with wet bar, master suite downstairs, split from other rooms, separate entry to covered patio, raised kitchen, granite island and countertops, breakfast bar, eating cove with entry to outside patio, resort style backyard, with pool, spa and rock waterfall, outdoor kitchen with built in barbeque, covered patios, this southwest style custom home is located in the Saddleback Estates community.

No. 2

6615 W. Parkside Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310

$810,000

4,061 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 6 car garage, detached building for workshop and/or off road toys, gourmet kitchen, with GE appliances, island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, quartz countertops, opens to family room and outdoors, studio/office includes half bathroom and walk-in closet, backyard has a covered ramada, fire pit, fruit trees, large grass area, perfect for entertaining, this custom built home is located on 1.25 acres of property located in Metes and Bounds community in North Glendale.

No. 3

5224 W. Electra Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310

$699,900

3,697 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, garage with cabinets, horse property, outside workshop/tool shed, private pool, built in bbq, master bedroom has jacuzzi tub, large shower, walk in master closets, travertine tile, neutral carpet and masonry block walls, located in a huge cul-de-sac on an acre of property located in the Saddleback Hills community.