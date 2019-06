North Glendale May home sales 85308 7026 W. Wescott Drive, $335,000, 2,578 square feet 4220 W. Michigan Ave, $195,000, 1,352 square feet 19207 N. 73rd Lane, $372,000, 2,316 square feet 3802 W. Rose Garden Lane, $190,000, 2,100 square feet 17472 N. 60th Drive, $325,000, 1,859 square feet 5232 W. Potter Drive, $575,000, 3,551 square feet 7207 W. Utopia Road, $340,000, 2,548 square feet 4820 W. Villa Rita Drive, $240,000, 1,024 square feet 17840 N. 74th Drive, $365,000, 2,672 square feet 20741 N. 55th Ave, $495,000, 2,192 square feet 18812 N. 60th Lane, $330,000, 1,928 square feet 7388 W. Tonopah Drive, $260,000, 1,358 square feet 3835 W. Grovers Ave, $182,000, 1,580 square feet 4817 W. Kerry Lane, $234,500, 1,264 square feet 19822 N. 48th Lane, $208,000, 1,136 square feet 4636 W. Libby Street, $305,000, 2,620 square feet 7032 W. Wescott Drive, $305,000, 2,458 square feet 21441 N. 56th Ave, $445,500, 2,231 square feet 4434 W. Wagoner Road, $270,000, 1,904 square feet 6375 W. Matilda Lane, $370,000, 2,313 square feet 19815 N. 49th Ave, $212,000, 1,091 square feet 6515 W. Tonto Drive, $331,500, 1,865 square feet 17442 N. 37th Ave, $262,000, 1,580 square feet 18036 N. 45th Ave, $170,000, 1,256 square feet 7454 W. Mohawk Lane, $326,200, 1,779 square feet 7705 W. Tonto Drive, $275,000, 1,422 square feet 20376 N. 66th Drive, $360,000, 2,622 square feet 4448 W. Taro Drive, $225,000, 1,136 square feet 19415 N. 77th Ave, $247,500, 1,249 square feet 18805 N. 49th Drive, $272,500, 1,706 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive #1062, $220,000, 1,269 square feet 21127 N. 74th Drive, $332,000, 2,439 square feet 3801 W. Firehawk Drive, $232,000, 1,480 square feet 6806 W. Firebird Drive, $315,000, 1,779 square feet 4315 W. Morrow Drive, $219,500, 1,509 square feet 4510 W. Taro Drive, $235,000, 1,294 square feet 4014 W. Abraham Lane, $309,900, 1,578 square feet 6563 W. Piute Ave, $359,900, 2,074 square feet 3929 W. Escuda Drive, $320,000, 2,129 square feet 7201 W. Bluefield Ave, $599,900, 3,426 square feet 18047 N. 63rd Drive, $450,000, 2,376 square feet 18638 N. 46th Drive, $213,000, 1,064 square feet 7543 W. Kimberly Way, $268,000, 1,670 square feet 21515 N. 57th Ave, $537,500, 2,402 square feet 6328 W. Oraibi Drive, $284,900, 1,670 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road #631, $150,900, 888 square feet 20239 N. 39th Drive, $308,000, 1,759 square feet 20254 N. 38th Drive, $315,000, 2,052 square feet 6497 W. Behrend Drive, $299,900, 1,619 square feet 3808 W. Villa Rita Drive, $200,000, 1,190 square feet 4138 W. Helena Drive, $205,000, 1,829 square feet 4764 W. Mcrae Way, $240,000, 1,730 square feet 5404 W. Topeka Drive, $366,400, 2,674 square feet 18862 N. 77th Ave, $317,000, 2,168 square feet 5157 W. Pontiac Drive, $308,000, 1,679 square feet 6916 W. Oraibi Drive, $339,900, 2,426 square feet 4047 W. Rose Garden Lane, $240,000, 1,507 square feet 20420 N. 53rd Ave, $510,000, 2,829 square feet 7235 W. Morrow Drive, $285,000, 1,818 square feet 3833 W. Melinda Lane, $250,000, 1,584 square feet 3545 W. Michelle Drive, $248,000, 1,608 square feet 20245 N. 37th Ave, $259,900, 1,567 square feet 6422 W. Adobe Drive, $299,000, 2,045 square feet 7820 W. Julie Drive, $252,000, 1,437 square feet 6710 W. Wescott Drive, $306,000, 1,804 square feet 4502 W. Wahalla Lane, $260,000, 1,704 square feet 17619 N. Lindner Drive, $187,000, 1,256 square feet 7161 W. Trails Drive, $399,500, 2,394 square feet 20377 N. 54th Ave, $470,000, 2,678 square feet 3627 W. Topeka Drive, $360,000, 1,718 square feet 17430 N. 55th Drive, $245,000, 1,647 square feet 19268 N. 54th Ave, $365,000, 2,658 square feet 19142 N. 75th Drive, $292,000, 1,659 square feet 19225 N. 67th Drive, $325,000, 1,821 square feet 18234 N. 56th Lane, $210,000, 996 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive #2071, $185,000, 909 square feet 5418 W. Michigan Ave, $324,900, 1,986 square feet 4143 W. Topeka Drive, $399,000, 2,100 square feet 7201 W. Mohawk Lane, $330,000, 1,702 square feet 19232 N. 43rd Drive, $275,000, 1,982 square feet 6224 W. Oraibi Drive, $301,500, 1,758 square feet 4417 W. Keating Circle, $213,000, 1,325 square feet 7554 W. Trails Drive, $690,000, 3,630 square feet 5964 W. Potter Drive, $440,000, 2,701 square feet 7027 W. Firebird Drive, $625,000, 3,665 square feet 7403 W. Topeka Drive, $342,000, 2,316 square feet 4120 W. Runion Drive, $336,000, 1,999 square feet 4440 W. Bluefield Ave, $285,000, 2,373 square feet 4423 W. Mcrae Way, $224,000, 1,313 square feet 6912 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $375,000, 2,141 square feet 21510 N. 66th Lane, $422,500, 3,020 square feet 5027 W. Ponderosa Lane, $237,500, 1,229 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road #722, $169,900, 1,037 square feet 19101 N. 73rd Lane, $345,000, 2,240 square feet 7052 W. Rose Garden Lane, $347,500, 1,793 square feet 7430 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $258,000, 1,358 square feet 20445 N. 40th Lane, $329,950, 2,097 square feet 5723 W. Bluefield Ave, $280,000, 1,639 square feet 6071 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $507,500, 2,708 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road #561, $164,900, 1,066 square feet 4706 W. Annette Circle, $253,000, 1,851 square feet 20034 N. 38th Lane, $287,500, 2,129 square feet 18001 N. 71st Drive, $407,000, 1,922 square feet 85310 4147 W. Villa Linda Drive, $305,000, 2,034 square feet 3958 W. Camino Del Rio, $228,000, 1,278 square feet 22830 N. 73rd Drive, $428,500, 2,887 square feet 23871 N. 36th Ave, $260,000, 1,600 square feet 22612 N. 73rd Drive, $415,000, 2,887 square feet 5443 W. Fallen Leaf Lane, $500,777, 3,350 square feet 7409 W. Crest Lane, $258,000, 1,234 square feet 4151 W. Villa Linda Drive, $280,000, 1,832 square feet 4031 W. Camino Del Rio, $215,000, 1,248 square feet 3517 W. Chama Road, $254,000, 1,557 square feet 4646 W. Alameda Road, $590,000, 4,271 square feet 6031 W. Robin Lane, $430,000, 2,410 square feet 4146 W. Villa Linda Drive, $270,000, 2,034 square feet 3707 W. Camino Real, $241,500, 1,257 square feet 5945 W. Calle Lejos, $295,000, 2,034 square feet 5944 W. Leiber Place, $365,000, 2,633 square feet 22607 N. 71st Drive, $329,900, 2,070 square feet 4031 W. Camino Vivaz, $233,000, 1,248 square feet 3938 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $241,000, 1,431 square feet 22918 N. 74th Lane, $420,000, 3,100 square feet 7469 W. Crest Lane, $256,900, 1,234 square feet 4015 W. Camino Vivaz, $245,000, 1,431 square feet 3528 W. Tina Lane, $251,500, 1,336 square feet 23813 N. 39th Lane, $250,000, 1,827 square feet 22418 N. 74th Lane, $315,000, 1,833 square feet 4126 W. Mariposa Grande, $269,000, 1,635 square feet 4712 W. Fallen Leaf Lane, $684,900, 2,946 square feet 24406 N. 40th Ave, $404,900, 3,366 square feet 22009 N. 59th Drive, $390,000, 3,066 square feet 6257 W. Parkside Lane, $1,120,000, 4,926 square feet 4330 W. Camino Vivaz, $283,000, 1,827 square feet

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.