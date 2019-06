North Glendale April home sales 85308 4713 W. Villa Maria Drive, $211,650, 1,308 square feet 18422 N. 55th Drive, $189,500, 996 square feet 7113 W. Sack Drive, $407,000, 2,860 square feet 4110 W. Escuda Drive, $339,000, 1,999 square feet 4551 W. Renee Drive, $258,000, 2,270 square feet 5741 W. Libby Street, $230,000, 1,372 square feet 7378 W. Taro Lane, $292,500, 1,818 square feet 4531 W. Wahalla Lane, $245,000, 1,552 square feet 6553 W. Abraham Lane, $350,000, 2,122 square feet 17909 N. 53rd Drive, $339,000, 2,640 square feet 5958 W. Blue Sky Drive, $335,000, 2,010 square feet 20716 N. 69th Ave, $447,000, 2,242 square feet 19208 N. 47th Ave, $285,900, 1,526 square feet 21655 N. 36th Ave, $184,000, 1,457 square feet 4641 W. Continental Drive, $168,000, 1,016 square feet 3625 W. Potter Drive, $154,900, 1,350 square feet 19135 N. 79th Drive, $280,000, 2,045 square feet 4053 W. Michigan Ave, $245,000, 1,616 square feet 18808 N. 62nd Drive, $398,000, 2,745 square feet 18820 N. 41st Drive, $243,900, 1,612 square feet 7736 W. Topeka Drive, $300,840, 1,670 square feet 3920 W. Quail Ave, $270,000, 1,620 square feet 5023 W. Wikieup Lane, $247,900, 1,853 square feet 7265 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $408,900, 3,053 square feet 18208 N. 45th Ave, $171,000, 1,256 square feet 18651 N. 77th Ave, $337,500, 1,911 square feet 5826 W. John Cabot Road, $230,000, 1,286 square feet 6383 W. Pontiac Drive, $292,500, 1,725 square feet 19923 N. 78th Lane, $375,000, 2,051 square feet 21585 N. 59th Drive, $352,500, 2,468 square feet 3656 W. Libby Street, $253,000, 1,670 square feet 4759 W. Wahalla Lane, $178,000, 776 square feet 20033 N. 38th Lane, $249,900, 1,665 square feet 4427 W. Kimberly Way, $205,000, 1,638 square feet 4121 W. Anderson Drive, $280,000, 1,837 square feet 5049 W. Escuda Drive, $218,000, 1,202 square feet 5131 W. Oraibi Drive, $285,000, 1,822 square feet 6418 W. Escuda Road, $295,900, 1,968 square feet 19822 N. 78th Lane, $326,000, 1,824 square feet 3531 W. Charleston Ave, $195,000, 1,190 square feet 6878 W. Blackhawk Drive, $324,000, 1,677 square feet 4949 W. Wikieup Lane, $255,000, 1,350 square feet 3956 W. Salter Drive, $329,900, 3,590 square feet 18223 N. 45th Ave, $170,000, 1,256 square feet 4404 W. Cathy Circle, $240,000, 2,405 square feet 5710 W. Arrowhead Lakes Drive, $565,000, 3,000 square feet 7830 W. Adobe Drive, $360,000, 2,272 square feet 20758 N. 56th Ave, $470,000, 2,381 square feet 3919 W. Potter Drive, $332,000, 2,338 square feet 7045 W. Morning Dove Drive, $495,000, 3,354 square feet 20448 N. 36th Drive, $270,000, 1,567 square feet 6337 W. Irma Lane, $350,000, 1,942 square feet 5002 W. Oraibi Drive, $236,000, 1,350 square feet 4943 W. Escuda Drive, $237,000, 1,540 square feet 7722 W. John Cabot Road, $607,000, 4,800 square feet 4940 W. Jeremy Drive, $220,000, 1,308 square feet 4125 W. Helena Drive, $264,000, 1,829 square feet 4814 W. Kerry Lane, $239,500, 1,229 square feet 17036 N. 42nd Ave, $272,500, 1,818 square feet 7420 W. Taro Lane, $269,000, 1,638 square feet 4120 W. Helena Drive, $250,000, 1,516 square feet 19003 N. 76th Ave, $290,000, 1,670 square feet 85310 3816 W. Fallen Leaf Lane, $300,000, 2,593 square feet 3609 W. Questa Drive, $244,500, 1,311 square feet 22912 N. 74th Ave, $419,900, 2,242 square feet 22023 N. 59th Drive, $385,000, 3,066 square feet 7146 W. Los Gatos Drive, $370,000, 2,337 square feet 4802 W. Soft Wind Drive, $555,000, 2,950 square feet 5521 W. Creedance Blvd, $480,000, 3,181 square feet 23807 N. 64th Ave, $850,000, 4,414 square feet 5032 W. Saguaro Park Lane, $550,000, 3,090 square feet 22031 N. 59th Drive, $383,000, 2,475 square feet 6916 W. Robin Lane, $320,000, 1,772 square feet 6128 W. Villa Linda Drive, $313,000, 2,183 square feet 3716 W. Villa Linda Drive, $310,000, 2,477 square feet 23637 N. 39th Lane, $315,000, 2,099 square feet 4922 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $425,001, 2,844 square feet 4127 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $279,000, 1,405 square feet 4034 W. Creedance Blvd, $302,500, 2,129 square feet 4319 W. Soft Wind Drive, $285,000, 1,553 square feet 6002 W. Park View Lane, $370,000, 3,393 square feet 4661 W. Mariposa Grande, $456,777, 2,756 square feet 22025 N. 35th Lane, $259,000, 1,336 square feet 6810 W. Louise Drive, $255,000, 1,234 square feet 24220 N. 37th Lane, $279,900, 1,456 square feet 6340 W. Donald Drive, $500,000, 2,495 square feet 5926 W. Via Del Sol Drive, $403,000, 3,066 square feet 3939 W. Mariposa Grande, $246,000, 2,699 square feet 3610 W. Camino Del Rio, $224,000, 1,248 square feet 7421 W. Via Montoya Drive, $289,999, 1,997 square feet 5241 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $500,000, 2,790 square feet 4207 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $257,000, 1,405 square feet 3926 W. Mariposa Grande, $265,000, 1,669 square feet 6942 W. Villa Hermosa, $360,700, 2,366 square feet 24811 N. 37th Lane, $285,000, 2,593 square feet 4415 W. Calle Lejos, $313,000, 1,818 square feet

