New home availability rises in Glendale

New home availability in Glendale rose in early May, based on information from Zillow, an online real estate database company.

New home inventory went up over the last 30-day period in the Glendale ZIP codes of 85308 and 85310.

The 85308 ZIP code includes Arrowhead Ranch. New home availability was at 321 in early May, up from 313 in April.

The 85310 ZIP code includes the area north of Arrowhead Ranch and encompasses parts of Happy Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads.

New home availability rose from 110 to 118 in the last month.

The top-selling home in the 85308 ZIP code was $440,000 for a home at 21023 N. 56th Avenue. The home has 2,231 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths.

The No. 2 seller in the 85308 ZIP code was $414,000 for a home at 7026 W. Wescott Drive. The 2,000-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths.

Rounding out the top sales was a $349,000 purchase at 20020 N. 39th Lane. The home has 2,338 square feet with four bedrooms and two baths.

The top seller in the 85310 ZIP code was $572,000 for a home at 21907 N. 65th Avenue. The home has 3,134 square feet with five bedrooms and three baths.

The No. 2 seller was $590,000 for a home at 4646 W. Alameda Road. The 4,271-square-foot home has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

Rounding out the top sellers was $500,000 for a home at 5443 W. Fallen Leaf Lane. The home has 3,350 square feet with five bedrooms and four baths.

The new home availability list may not represent all homes listed for sale, just a quick glimpse at overall homes listed in the last week.

GLENDALE

85308: There were 321 homes listed with a price range of $90,000 to $1.04 million. There were 313 new homes available last month.

85310: There were 118 homes listed with a price range of $242,500 to $2.1 million. There were 110 new homes available last month.