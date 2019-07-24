New home availability increases in Litchfield Park

New home availability in the Litchfield Park area stood at 250 in early July, compared to 216 from the previous month based on information from Zillow, an online real estate database company.

The top seller was $535,000 for a home at 13850 W. Weaver Ct. The home has 3,790 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

The No. 2 seller was $460,000 for a home at 13022 W. Redondo Court. The 3,921-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four baths.

The No. 3 seller was $424,000 for a home at 14662 W. Hidden Terrace Loop. The 2,436-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The Zestimate for this house is $425,026, which has increased by $27,680 in the last 30 days. The Rent Zestimate for this home is $2,200 per month, which has decreased by $71 per month in the last 30 days.

The No. 4 seller was $420,000 for a home at 965 Castillo Drive S. The 2,862-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The No. 5 seller was $355,000 for a home at 5534 N. 188th Lane. The home has 2,525 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The new home availability list may not represent all homes listed for sale, just a glimpse at overall homes listed in the last week.

LITCHFIELD PARK

85340: There were 250 homes listed with a price range of $189,000 to $1.2 million.